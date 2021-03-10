Sensitization program on suicide prevention organized for police officers in Kumasi

- Advertisement -

The Mental Health Unit of Ashanti Regional Health Directorate in collaboration with the Willingway Foundation organized a sensitization program on suicide prevention, drug misuse, and addiction among the youth for the police officers in Kumasi.

The program took place on Tuesday 9th March 2020 and the first presentation was given by the Mental Health Unit in the Ashanti Region.

The representative from the Health Directorate spoke to the police about suicide prevention which has become a major issue among some police officers in the country presently.

Ghana has recorded several reports of police officers committing suicide for one reason or the other in recent times.

The second presentation was given by Madam Lydia Abena Manu, the CEO of the popular mental health and rehabilitation center, Willingway Foundation Ghana.

The industrious woman presented on drug abuse, drug use, misuse, and drug addiction among the youth in recent times.

She explained to the gathered police officers the side effects of drug abuse and addiction and why most people behave the way they do when they are on drugs.

The sensitization program was supposed to last for two days; Tuesday and Wednesday but that of Wednesday was postponed because of the Covid-19 vaccination which has been enrolled in the Ashanti Region.

The organizers of the program assured to find a suitable day and date for the continuation of the much-needed sensitization program for Ghana Police Officer in Kumasi.