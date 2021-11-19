- Advertisement -

Kwame A-Plus has stated emphatically that the current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot help the NPP presidential candidate to break the eight (8) as they are planning.

Since the NPP won the 20220 elections, they started a campaign to break the jinx of staying in power by the two big political parties in the country.

According to A Plus, no matter who wins the NPP race in the upcoming elections to lead the party they would still not be able to win the 2024 general elections.

“What Rawlings and his military could not do for Atta Mills after 8 years in power, Kuffour could not do for Akufo Addo and NPP after 8 years in power and John Mahama, though he appointed his own EC boss, could not do for himself after 8 years of NDC in power; you believe Akufo Addo can do it for Bawumia, Allan or plantain man abi? Wait ooo!! Why is it that when people are in power they don’t like to hear the truth? You get mental problem or what?!!,” A-Plus posted.

See screenshot below: