Actress Nana Ama McBrown says she wants her daughter to be like Nana Aba Anamoah, therefore, has dedicated her 2-year-old daughter, Baby Maxin, to the broadcast journalist to mentor her in mastering the English language.

Nana Aba is known as one of Ghana’s media personalities with a good command over the Queen’s language. She doesn’t hesitate to flex her verbal communication muscle publicly.

With her extensive experience in the media, the award-winning broadcaster has a remarkable track record of mentoring several public speakers and media personalities notable among them is Serwaa Amihere – her goddaughter.

McBrown made the appeal on Wednesday, November 24, when she appeared as a guest on StarrChart, a radio programme hosted by Nana Aba, after she was received with a powerful introduction by the broadcaster.

McBrown who was left in awe of the eloquence demonstrated by Nana Aba said:

“Can someone find me an English word? Nana Aba, you have to help me bring Maxin up so Maxin can speak like you speak…Better than you,”

In response to her request, Nana Aba stated that she is ever ready to mentor baby Maxine. She said: ‘Of course, absolutely, she’ll speak better.”