Menzgold customers clash with police during demonstration at Zylofon Media
Menzgold customers clash with police during demonstration at Zylofon Media

By RASHAD
Menzgold customers demonstrating against Nana Appiah Mensah
Aggrieved Menzgold customers who have their funds locked up at the collapsed gold deposit investment company has once again demonstrated to express their displeasure with the owner of the company, Nana Appiah Mensah.

The demonstrators who were holding placards and chanting “Our money, our blood” demonstrated at the premises of Zylofon Media.

Menzgold customers demonstrating

The customers were determined not to move an inch from the premises if they do not get their money from Nana Appiah Mensah.

However, the police were equally determined to move the protestors from the premises they were occupying.

Menzgold customers demonstrating
Menzgold customers demonstrating

Many of the demonstrators were wailing on the floor as they plead with Nana Appiah Mensah to give them their money.

The Menzgold and Nana Appiah Mensah brouhaha resurrected when ex-president John Dramani Mahama said the NPP government is protecting him.

John Mahama vowed to investigate Nana Appiah Mensah and retrieve the locked-up funds for investors.

This infuriated Nana Appiah Mensah who went to Twitter to reply to John Mahama.

He claims Mahama is inciting people against him for political gains. He also vowed to protect himself if hoodlums invade his home and office.

Meanwhile, Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Abronye has threatened to leave NPP and cease campaigning for Nana Addo if the party makes mistake and pay Menzgold customers with taxpayers money.

Source:GHPAGE

