- Advertisement -

Aggrieved Menzgold customers who have their funds locked up at the collapsed gold deposit investment company has once again demonstrated to express their displeasure with the owner of the company, Nana Appiah Mensah.

The demonstrators who were holding placards and chanting “Our money, our blood” demonstrated at the premises of Zylofon Media.

Menzgold customers demonstrating

SEE ALSO: You are inciting hoodlums to invade my home but I will defend myself – NAM1 replies Mahama

The customers were determined not to move an inch from the premises if they do not get their money from Nana Appiah Mensah.

However, the police were equally determined to move the protestors from the premises they were occupying.

Menzgold customers demonstrating

Many of the demonstrators were wailing on the floor as they plead with Nana Appiah Mensah to give them their money.

SEE ALSO: Angry NAM1 fires critics who are comparing him to Dr. UN and his fake awards

Watch the video below

Menzgold customers and police clash once again pic.twitter.com/xSQgNMuIIm — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 31, 2020

The Menzgold and Nana Appiah Mensah brouhaha resurrected when ex-president John Dramani Mahama said the NPP government is protecting him.

John Mahama vowed to investigate Nana Appiah Mensah and retrieve the locked-up funds for investors.

SEE ALSO: NAM1 rebrands Menzgold to Metallic Refinery-Afia Schwarzenegger

This infuriated Nana Appiah Mensah who went to Twitter to reply to John Mahama.

He claims Mahama is inciting people against him for political gains. He also vowed to protect himself if hoodlums invade his home and office.

Watch the video below

SEE ALSO: NAM1 furious over post which claims “he stands with Hushpuppi”

Meanwhile, Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Abronye has threatened to leave NPP and cease campaigning for Nana Addo if the party makes mistake and pay Menzgold customers with taxpayers money.