Menzgold customers call for the immediate arrest of Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy who was amongst the aggressive campaigners of now-defunct Menzgold has landed himself in another big trouble following his latest promotion of a now pinned Ponzi scheme under the guise of an NFT.

For the past three weeks and counting now, Stonebwoy has been promoting an NFT product named Sidicoin.

Ghanaians on the internet most especially award-winning journalist Bridget Otoo has cautioned the citizenry to be very careful of the new Ponzi scheme Stonebowy is promoting because it will ultimately end up like the infamous Menzgold.

Amidst the brouhaha and denials from Stonebwoy that he’s promoting another Ponzi Scheme, a coalition of aggrieved Customers of Menzgold Ghana has called on the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to arrest the dancehall artiste.

According to these angry Menzgold customers, they don’t want other Ghanaians to suffer the same fate they endured from NAM 1 hence the BHIM huncho should immediately be arrested.

A press-release statement from the group co-signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Vice-President Francis Owusu reads;

Ghana has not forgotten so soon that Livingstone Etse Satekla alias Stonebwoy was one of the lead brand ambassadors for the botched Menzgold investment where, in a similar fashion, he and others lured their followers into investing in Menzgold which has resulted in the deaths of not less than 179 victims with many others down with various degrees of ailments”.

“This unlicensed sidicoinNFT has been structured in almost the same manner as Menzgold was”,

“Their legal terms, purity of gold of the coin being offered, fixed percentages of dividend one is assured of, and language of their terms and conditions cleverly tells you that this business is” cast in the mould of NAM1’s collapsed Menzgold.

Stonebwoy is yet to comment on the accusations thrown at him for promoting a Ponzi scheme.