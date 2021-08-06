type here...
GhPageNewsMenzgold owes me too so let's all wait for the company to...
News

Menzgold owes me too so let’s all wait for the company to pay us- NAM1 declares he doesn’t owe anyone

By RASHAD
NAM1-furious-over-post-which-claims-he-stands-with-Hushpuppi
NAM1
- Advertisement -

Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 has revealed that he does not owe any Ghanaian even a pesewa as people keep saying in the media.

According to NAM1, it’s the company that owes Ghanaians and the company will eventually pay everyone if indeed they are owed by Menzgold.

SEE ALSO: Michy and Becca fought over NAM1-Shatta Wale’s sister finally explains why Shatta dumped Michy

Nana Appiah Mensah went further to explain that even he the CEO of the defunct minerals trading company, he is owed heavily by the company and he is trusting the company to him as well.

But because he trusts the company will do the right thing, he is waiting patiently to be paid so everyone should also be patient.

In a post on social media, NAM1 wrote:

“Menzgold would definitely pay you, that’s if you’re truly owed by the Company. I DON’T OWE YOU OR ANYBODY. This is a matter of FACT. I am actually also owed heavily by the Company. We are patiently waiting. Thank you. God bless”,

 NAM 1 was granted bail on July 26, 2019, in the sum of GH¢ 1 billion cedis with five sureties, three to be justified. He had pleaded not guilty to all initial 13 charges leveled against him by the State.

SEE ALSO: NAM1 was paying me GH¢10,000 monthly before the Menzgold drama started-Blakk Rasta

NAM 1 was initially charged with abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretenses, carrying on a deposit-taking business without a license, sale of minerals without a license, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, August 6, 2021
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
2.6mph
20 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
78 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News