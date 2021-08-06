Menzgold owes me too so let’s all wait for the company to pay us- NAM1 declares he doesn’t owe anyone

- Advertisement -

Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 has revealed that he does not owe any Ghanaian even a pesewa as people keep saying in the media.

According to NAM1, it’s the company that owes Ghanaians and the company will eventually pay everyone if indeed they are owed by Menzgold.

Nana Appiah Mensah went further to explain that even he the CEO of the defunct minerals trading company, he is owed heavily by the company and he is trusting the company to him as well.

But because he trusts the company will do the right thing, he is waiting patiently to be paid so everyone should also be patient.

In a post on social media, NAM1 wrote:

“Menzgold would definitely pay you, that’s if you’re truly owed by the Company. I DON’T OWE YOU OR ANYBODY. This is a matter of FACT. I am actually also owed heavily by the Company. We are patiently waiting. Thank you. God bless”,

NAM 1 was granted bail on July 26, 2019, in the sum of GH¢ 1 billion cedis with five sureties, three to be justified. He had pleaded not guilty to all initial 13 charges leveled against him by the State.

NAM 1 was initially charged with abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretenses, carrying on a deposit-taking business without a license, sale of minerals without a license, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.