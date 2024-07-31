Former Blackstars player Derek Boateng has revealed that he is part of the few celebrities in the country who failed to invest in the now-defunct Menzgold owned by Nana Appiah Mensah.

According to him, it was divine intervention and his life principles that informed his decision not to fall into the Ponzi scheme.

He continued that despite hearing about the sweet advantages of Menzgold, he saw them to be too good to be true.

The former Blackstars Midfielder mentioned that some of his colleagues’ footballers invested in Menzgold but they are now scared to come out to talk about it.

He said: “I wasn’t a victim of Menzgold, but I heard that a lot of players had deposited their money there. They cannot come out now and say it. It is their business.

“I did not join Menzgold because the deal was too good to be true. It’s not like I’m more sensible than the others, but I think God was the one who saved me from it because it was too much. I like to suffer before getting my funds, so I don’t like freebies.”

Derek Boateng went on to state that NAM 1 would have paid him all his money by now because they are neighbours and he would have gone to his house every day to ask him for his locked-up cash.

“If I were a victim, I’d have been knocking on his gate regularly because we are neighbors. He would have given me my money because I’d go there every day,” he said.