The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has rejected reports making rounds on social media that suggest that from 1st July 2022, the tax collection agency will begin charging E-Levy on merchant SIMs.

The misleading reports also suggest that Cash-Ins or deposits made through a merchant or vendor will attract E-Levy. GRA says this is not true.

In a press statement, the GRA stressed that “the Levy does not apply to Specified Merchant Payments. It added that Specified Merchant Payments are payments made to merchants through a payment service to a person registered with the GRA for the purposes of Income Tax or Value Added Tax (VAT). Customers making payments to such specified merchants will NOT be charged the E-Levy”.

According to the GRA, the E-Levy does not apply to cash withdrawals and cash deposits either at the bank or at a mobile money agent or vendor point.

It explained that Cash-Ins or deposits do not attract E-Levy hence customers are NOT to pay any amount as E-Levy.

“The general public should note that E-Levy is NOT charged on merchant SIMs, as is being purported. The E-Levy is only charged on a transfer from a customer to a Specified Merchant if the merchant is NOT registered with GRA for Income Tax or VAT purposes,” a statement said.