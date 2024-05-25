Kumawood actress Matilda Asare is currently bidding farewell to her mother identified as Obaapanin Sarah Duah.

In the video, a set of Kumawood stars can be seen storming the funeral grounds to sympathise with their colleague.

Stars like Dr Likee and his crew, Wayoosi, Nana Yeboah, Awo Yaa, plus others trooped in their numbers to support their colleagues.

At the funeral grounds, Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu together with her husband decided to support the funeral by dropping Ghc10,000 formerly 100 million cedis on the donation table.

