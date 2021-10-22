- Advertisement -

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson has taken to social media to call out a female teacher for allegedly abusing one of her daughter’s in school.

According to the Nollywood star, her 8-year-old daughter Purity had complained to her about a teacher who had been bullying her constantly for two weeks for no offence committed.

Preliminary information gathered indicated that the said teacher maltreats the young innocent girl because she is the daughter of a celebrity she hates so much.

Apparently, the accused teacher is not even the class teacher of Mercy Johnson’s daughter, yet she shows up at her class every day to intimidate her.

She reportedly “tells her in the face that she does not like her mother” and that “celebrity kids are badly behaved”.

“A teacher at my child’s school has been bullying my daughter constantly for two weeks. She is not her class teacher, yet she shows up at her class everyday to intimidate her! uses biro to flick her hair. She tells her to her face that she does not like her mother, tells her that celebrity kids are badly behaved and she should not bring her aura, she should stop feeling proud, she should not bring her online drama to school,” she said.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Mercy Johnson disclosed that she was compelled to confront the teacher about her actions which has made her daughter bitter and unwilling to go back to the school anymore.

When confronted on the attack, she said the teacher did not only hesitate in telling her to her face the level of hatred she has, but she added that she will continue to bully the child for as long as she likes.

“Since I was around, I took the opportunity to meet this teacher politely and I could see she has been waiting to tell me how much she hates me… she tells me to my face that she does not care and she will punish her anytime she likes,” she recounted.

The situation has infuriated Mercy Johnson who subsequently reported the bully teacher to the Headteacher of the school for necessary actions to be taken.

Read her post below: