“Return my money now” – Mercy Johnson tells bank, cries over unauthorized debit

Mercy Johnson, popular Nollywood actress has warned her bank to return an unauthorized debit on her account or face her full wrath.

On social media, a video depicting Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie expressing her unhappiness after an unlawful transaction in her bank account has elicited different opinions.

The actress could be heard stating “now is not the time to make a video” during an outburst when sharing the video on her Instagram page.

She also said she was going to the bank to file a complaint.