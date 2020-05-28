Mercy Johnson finally shows the face of her newborn baby

Award-winning Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has taken to social media to show off the face of her newborn baby.
The actress gave birth to her fourth child a baby girl in the United States of America some few weeks ago.
The proud mum took to her Instagram page to thank God for her new child.
She posted: “Just when you think your heart is full, God sends another angel to expand it so much more. You’re proof that the heart is elastic, Divine- Mercy Ehinomen Okojie. Our Special gift from God. Welcome baby Divine, how can we explain our love for you?”
See screenshot below:
Check out the photos below: