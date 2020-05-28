Mercy Johnson finally shows the face of her newborn baby

- Advertisement -

Award-winning Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has taken to social media to show off the face of her newborn baby.

The actress gave birth to her fourth child a baby girl in the United States of America some few weeks ago.

The proud mum took to her Instagram page to thank God for her new child.

Also Read: First photo of Mercy Johnson after delivery of her fourth child drops

She posted: “Just when you think your heart is full, God sends another angel to expand it so much more. You’re proof that the heart is elastic, Divine- Mercy Ehinomen Okojie. Our Special gift from God. Welcome baby Divine, how can we explain our love for you?”

See screenshot below:

Mercy-screenshot

Also Read: Davido calls Mercy Johnson and her husband ‘Wicked people’

Check out the photos below:

Mercy-johnson