Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

Mercy Johnson finally shows the face of her newborn baby

By Qwame Benedict
Mercy-Johnson-Newborn
Award-winning Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has taken to social media to show off the face of her newborn baby.

The actress gave birth to her fourth child a baby girl in the United States of America some few weeks ago.

The proud mum took to her Instagram page to thank God for her new child. 

She posted: “Just when you think your heart is full, God sends another angel to expand it so much more. You’re proof that the heart is elastic, Divine- Mercy Ehinomen Okojie. Our Special gift from God. Welcome baby Divine, how can we explain our love for you?”

See screenshot below: 

Mercy-screenshot
Mercy-screenshot

Check out the photos below:

Mercy-johnson1
Mercy-johnson
Mercy-Johnson
Mercy-Johnson baby
