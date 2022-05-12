- Advertisement -

Following his football heroics, Lionel Messi has showered Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan with praises.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner praised Asamoah Gyan for his goal against Germany at the 2014 World Cup, calling it one of his favourites from the Ghanaian.

In an interview with 90MinuteExtra, the Argentina and PSG star showered respect on the 36-year-old, who recently released his memoir.

He is heard saying “I like his hard work and dedication to his national team and clubs.”

“I watched him play several times and I really like his goal against Germany at the World Cup in 2014”.

With 51 goals in 109 international games, Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time leading scorer and Africa’s best scorer at the FIFA World Cup.

Despite being out of action for over a year after leaving Ghana Premier League team Legon Cities, the former Stade Rennais and Sunderland star is yet to announce his retirement.

Before calling it a day, the former Black Stars skipper expressed his intention to play for Asante Kotoko.