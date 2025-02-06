type here...
Messi’s bodyguard ‘finally defeated’ by pitch invader

By Kwasi Asamoah
Lionel Messi’s bodyguard has been “finally defeated”, with ex-Navy SEAL Yassine Chueko taken out by a pitch invader who is an Inter Miami supporter.

The Herons are presently working through their pre-season ahead of the 2025 MLS campaign. They are touring the Americas, with Panamanian side Sporting San Miguelito the latest side to cross their path.

Lionel Messi was once again the star attraction of the Inter Miami team as they headed out on the road. Fans wanted to be as close to him as possible. People racing across the pitch in order to meet the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi is nothing novel.

Another fan tried his luck in Panama, regardless of the fact that Yassine Chueko (aka. Messi’s bodyguard) was being on hand to protect the World Cup winner. He was, however, beaten this time round as a fan wearing a ‘Messi 10’ shirt slipped on the surface and inadvertently tripped Chueko.

Onlookers have said that the supporter in question “finally defeated Messi’s bodyguard”. After getting back to his feet, Chueko allowed the starry-eyed fan to get his hug with Messi.

Inter Miami will face Olimpia of Honduras on Saturday and Messi is expected to feature in that match.

Watch the video below:

