Meta Transaction Ghana Supports Compassion Is Love In Action Orphanage with Generous Donations

Meta Transaction Ghana has once again demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility by donating essential items to Compassion Is Love In Action, an orphanage home located in Sunyani-Yawhima, Bono Region.

The charity event, led by Mr. Samuel Opoku Mensah, the Regional Managing Director of Meta Transaction Ghana, aimed at providing much-needed support to the children and staff of the orphanage.

WhatsApp Image 2024 10 27 at 084645 870c8ccc

The donation included a wide range of essential items such as:

• Bags of rice • Sugar • Soft drinks • Toilet rolls (T-rolls) • Soaps and washing powder • Toothpaste and toothbrushes • Instant noodles (Indomie) • Tomato paste • Mackerel and sardines • Cooking oil and Kivo gari • Snacks, toffees, water, and biscuits

These contributions are intended to support the daily needs of the children at the orphanage, ensuring they have access to nutritious meals and essential hygiene products.

WhatsApp Image 2024 10 27 at 084732 a7928c0a

Speaking at the event, Mr. Samuel Opoku Mensah emphasized the importance of supporting vulnerable children, stating, “Meta Transaction recognizes the vital role that organizations like Compassion Is Love In Action play in the lives of these children. We are honoured to contribute to their welfare, and we hope that our donation will make a positive difference in their lives.”

The management of Compassion Is Love In Action expressed their profound gratitude to Meta Transaction Ghana for the timely support, which will go a long way in sustaining the orphanage’s operations and improving the quality of life for the children.

Meta Transaction Ghana has continually demonstrated a strong commitment to community outreach, with this donation being part of their broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at giving back to society and supporting the most vulnerable. The company remains committed to making meaningful contributions that benefit the less privileged across Ghana.