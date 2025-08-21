type here...
News

VIDEOS: Mfana Ngwenya unalives his girlfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Mfana Ngwenya video

SOUTH AFRICA – In the early hours of 21 August 2025, a man identified as Mfana Ngwenya unalived his girlfriend at a local tavern known as “Dubai” in Maubane, Hammanskraal, Gauteng.

WATCH THE VIDEOS HERE

In a chilling turn of events, Ngwenya went live on Facebook to film the victim lying lifeless and covered in blood while uttering curses on her.

Mfana Ngwenya video

The video was later deleted, but shortly after, he posted another video on TikTok, where he confessed to the crime.

According to him, he was forced to commit the heinous crime because after spending lavishly on her, she stabbed him in the back by cheating on him

WATCH THE VIDEOS HERE

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Mfana Ngwenya

Photos of Mfana Ngwenya’s late girlfriend

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale finally meets his bail conditions

GhPageNews

TODAY

Thursday, August 21, 2025
24.1 C
Accra

Also Read

Agradaa wishes daughter a happy birthday

Agradaa and Daughter

You can’t compete with me- Nana Ama McBrown slaps sense into Empress Gifty

Here’s why Shatta Wale has been detained by EOCO

Shatta Wales luxury cars

Ralph curses nurse for saying he beat them and asked them to leave patient and attend to him only

Cheating wife dies while lodging in a guest house with another man

Cheating wife
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways