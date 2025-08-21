VIDEOS: Mfana Ngwenya unalives his girlfriend

SOUTH AFRICA – In the early hours of 21 August 2025, a man identified as Mfana Ngwenya unalived his girlfriend at a local tavern known as “Dubai” in Maubane, Hammanskraal, Gauteng.

In a chilling turn of events, Ngwenya went live on Facebook to film the victim lying lifeless and covered in blood while uttering curses on her.

The video was later deleted, but shortly after, he posted another video on TikTok, where he confessed to the crime.

According to him, he was forced to commit the heinous crime because after spending lavishly on her, she stabbed him in the back by cheating on him