Photos of Mfana Ngwenya’s late girlfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Mfana Ngwenya

SOUTH AFRICA – A shocking case of gender-based violence has taken over social media trends as a man identified as Mfana Ngwenya has unalived his girlfriend.

The incident reportedly occurred at a local tavern known as “Dubai” in Maubane, where Ngwenya is said to have fatally attacked his partner.

Disturbingly, he filmed the victim lying on the floor and covered in blood, while cursing over her body.

Mfana Ngwenya video

The video was later taken down but some social media users had already downloaded it.

In a further chilling twist, Ngwenya posted another video on TikTok confessing to the crime.

The brutal incident has since sparked outrage online, with many South Africans expressing anger over the rising tide of femicide and questioning how social media platforms continue to host such disturbing content, even briefly.

Mfana Ngwenya video

Thursday, August 21, 2025
