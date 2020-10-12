- Advertisement -

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has broken his silence on the killing of his colleague in Parliament Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford representing the people of Mfantseman constituency.

According to him, the sad incident which occurred on Friday, October 9, 2020, was more of an assassination rather than an armed robbery gone wrong as some people are saying out there.

Kennedy Agyapong made this statement after he paid a courtersy call to the family of the late MP.

He alleged that prior to Ekow Quansah’s death, a call was made to him and two others to caution them of the danger that awaits them before the general election.

Agyapong stated that exactly three hours after the said call, Ekow Quansah met his untimely death after his encounter with the armed men.

Kennedy Agyapong stated that he spilled the information which should have been secret to explain to Ghanaians why they should not carry and believe the robbery narrative that has been painted.

Watch the video below:

According to him, preliminarily investigations conducted by his team indicated that the MP was killed by contract killers and not armed robbers as speculated and called on the people of Mfantseman to remain silent because it pushes the investigation off balance.

The lawmaker also warned the man granting interview about the whole incident not to continue talking because he might be the first person he and his security them would pick up as the first suspect because he wasn’t at the scene of the incident as he claims during interviews.