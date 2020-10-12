type here...
GhPage News Mfantseman MP killers are hired assassins - Kennedy Agyapong
News

Mfantseman MP killers are hired assassins – Kennedy Agyapong

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Mfantseman MP killers are hired assassins - Kennedy Agyapong
Ekow Quansah Hayford - Kennedy Agyapong
- Advertisement -

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has broken his silence on the killing of his colleague in Parliament Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford representing the people of Mfantseman constituency.

According to him, the sad incident which occurred on Friday, October 9, 2020, was more of an assassination rather than an armed robbery gone wrong as some people are saying out there.

Kennedy Agyapong made this statement after he paid a courtersy call to the family of the late MP.

He alleged that prior to Ekow Quansah’s death, a call was made to him and two others to caution them of the danger that awaits them before the general election.

Agyapong stated that exactly three hours after the said call, Ekow Quansah met his untimely death after his encounter with the armed men.

Kennedy Agyapong stated that he spilled the information which should have been secret to explain to Ghanaians why they should not carry and believe the robbery narrative that has been painted.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

According to him, preliminarily investigations conducted by his team indicated that the MP was killed by contract killers and not armed robbers as speculated and called on the people of Mfantseman to remain silent because it pushes the investigation off balance.

The lawmaker also warned the man granting interview about the whole incident not to continue talking because he might be the first person he and his security them would pick up as the first suspect because he wasn’t at the scene of the incident as he claims during interviews.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, October 12, 2020
Accra
few clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
78 %
4.5mph
20 %
Mon
80 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News