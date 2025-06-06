MFK cries “blood” after a blind man stormed her show

An emotional and disturbing video that features the host of Lawson Afisem born Charlotte Frimpomaa Korankye known by the pseudonym MFK has flown across social media platforms.

In the viral video, the host of the Lawson Afisem was captured crying out following the appearance of a blind man on her show.

Per the reports gathered by Gh Page, the blind man who was hosted on the Lawson Afisem came all the way from Accra, all by his own.

His story of how he does not have a father, his mother being bedridden because of a stroke, and how he was evicted from his hostel among others got MFK emotional, which made her cry out.