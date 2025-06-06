type here...
Entertainment

MFK cries “blood” after a blind man stormed her show

By Mzta Churchill

An emotional and disturbing video that features the host of Lawson Afisem born Charlotte Frimpomaa Korankye known by the pseudonym MFK has flown across social media platforms.

In the viral video, the host of the Lawson Afisem was captured crying out following the appearance of a blind man on her show.

Per the reports gathered by Gh Page, the blind man who was hosted on the Lawson Afisem came all the way from Accra, all by his own.

His story of how he does not have a father, his mother being bedridden because of a stroke, and how he was evicted from his hostel among others got MFK emotional, which made her cry out.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Make your pen!s clean- beautiful lady slaps sense into men

Anyone who supports Agradaa or goes to her church is an animal- Nana Yeboah

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Friday, June 6, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

My husband uses dragon spray to chop me 3 times a day- woman cries out

Video of a mother disciplining her 13-year old daughter

Mother and her daughter

Circle boys face off with soldiers

Circle Boys

Guy shares baby mama’s cheating videos with 7 different men

Baby Mama
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways