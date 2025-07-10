MFK helps divorced woman to take back 80k Cedis from husband who wanted to cheat her

MFK, the host of Lawson Afisem has helped a young woman to take back 80k Ghana Cedis from her ex-husband who wanted to cheat on her.

It is noted that the young lady and the man who happens to be the son of a pastor got married soon after the duo had met.

According to the young lady, she gave birth and following that, she underwent numerous surgeries all in the name of “Marriage”.

Sadly enough, the young lady disclosed that her husband has led another woman to the altar, calling off their marriage.

She noted that, the husband left her with nothing, and all plans to get something from the marriage proved futile.

She recounted how the issue went from one place to the other only for her to be told to let bygones be bygones.

However, the young lady claims that after sending the issue to Lawson Afisem, she has finally seen results.

She revealed that, after back and forth with the husband with the help of the Lawson Afisem crew, she has been given 80k Ghana Cedis, and, the husband has also promised to take responsibilities.