MFK magically raises over 30k Cedis for a blind man within a few minutes despite 6 months of her Afisem show

Media personality and the host of Lawson Afisem privately known as Maame Frimpomaa Korankye, but known on-screen as MFK has magically raised over 30k Cedis for a blind man.

This comes after the blind man appeared as a guest on the recent episode of Lawson Afisem.

The young man stated that despite his inability to see, he is a 3rd year student at the University of Ghana, studying political science.

Sadly, the young man revealed that he had been evicted from his room on campus after he decided to accommodate a friend who was also a blind man.

He noted that he had tried all ways to get his room back, but his numerous sorry was swept under the canopy by the leaders of the aforementioned tertiary school.

He went on to share his story of not having a father, and his mother being bedridden because of a stroke, among other emotional stories of him.

Being tickled by the story, MFK put out a mobile money number out and implored and beseeched her staunch followers to support the young blind man.

Despite her show being in existence for 6 months, Maame Frimpomaa Korankye did magic.

Withing a few minutes of the announcement, the media personality was able to raise over 30k for the young blind man.