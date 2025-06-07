type here...
Entertainment

MFK magically raises over 30k Cedis for a blind man within a few minutes despite 6 months of her Afisem show

By Mzta Churchill

Media personality and the host of Lawson Afisem privately known as Maame Frimpomaa Korankye, but known on-screen as MFK has magically raised over 30k Cedis for a blind man.

This comes after the blind man appeared as a guest on the recent episode of Lawson Afisem.

The young man stated that despite his inability to see, he is a 3rd year student at the University of Ghana, studying political science.

Sadly, the young man revealed that he had been evicted from his room on campus after he decided to accommodate a friend who was also a blind man.

He noted that he had tried all ways to get his room back, but his numerous sorry was swept under the canopy by the leaders of the aforementioned tertiary school.

He went on to share his story of not having a father, and his mother being bedridden because of a stroke, among other emotional stories of him.

Being tickled by the story, MFK put out a mobile money number out and implored and beseeched her staunch followers to support the young blind man.

Despite her show being in existence for 6 months, Maame Frimpomaa Korankye did magic.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Withing a few minutes of the announcement, the media personality was able to raise over 30k for the young blind man.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

80 percent of nurses in Ghana are hookups- Afia Schwar

Killer Ntua is when Osebo refuses to pay for abortion fees- netizen tells Nana Aba Anamoah after she asked...

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Saturday, June 7, 2025
27.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

Video of a mother disciplining her 13-year old daughter

Mother and her daughter

Guy shares baby mama’s cheating videos with 7 different men

Baby Mama

My husband uses dragon spray to chop me 3 times a day- woman cries out

It was not raining but there was a heavy thunderstorm and everywhere got dark when we were dressing a de@d body- undertaker drops scary revelation

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways