MFK shockingly raises close to 1 billion for a sick child within an hour

The host of Lawson Afissm, Maame Frimpomaa Koramkye known popularly as MFK has made it into the trends once again.

The media personality has raised close to 100k Ghana Cedis for a sick child who needed 10k Ghana Cedis to undergo surgery.

After visiting the Lawson Afisem to beg for aid, Maame Frimpomaa Korankye who was touched by the young boy’s story supported him with 500k Ghana Cedis.

Since 10k was needed for the young boy’s surgery and to get things done as soon as possible, the journalist asked her staunch fans and listeners to contribute if possible.

Within an hour, Maame Frimpomaa was able to raise close to 100k Ghana Cedis despite issues with MTN Mobile Money.