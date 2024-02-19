Mfuturo mu our day wedding – Ghanaians troll Nation’s Blogger over her labelled low-budget wedding (Video)

- Advertisement -

Famed Ghanaian TikToker, known as Nation’s Blogger, has found herself at the center of intense ridicule following the release of videos from her recent wedding ceremony.

Despite the glamour surrounding her nuptials with her UK-based lover over the weekend, Nation’s Blogger has come under fire for what critics deem as lacklustre decorations, sparking a wave of online mockery.

Her critics have argued that given Nation’s Blogger’s penchant for showcasing an extravagant lifestyle on social media, they anticipated a wedding ceremony that mirrored her online persona.

However, the decorations used for the wedding looked “cheap” and were likened to those of school children hosting an “Our Day” event.

The online trolling directed at Nation’s Blogger appears to be fueled by the fact that she has a history of attacking innocent people on TikTok and ridiculing other people’s weddings.

Notably, fellow TikToker Asantewaa has been a target of Nation’s Blogger’s sharp comments.

In the past, Nation’s Blogger alleged that Asantewaa’s husband, Mr Jeffery, is impotent and mocked him for having a small “joystick” due to his weight.

Netizens Reactions…

Doreen Appiah – Afya Sikapa baby photo shoot fine pass Nation Bloggers Deco

Nurse ???? Harry – I can’t stop laughing my dear. Her walkings alone is like osmosis and diffusion



SHE LOVES BEKONALDOSERWAA??? – Our day wedding paa with one wig

Kote kese3 nku me – Who said y3y3 abeyifo) y3y3 )mo kwasea . What this girl did to my cousin on her wedding day eeer

Eugenia Aidoo – Someone should send me 50gh else i will vote for Bawumia again



Akua Dymix backup??? – The decor is giving Our day vibes

Adwoakiki???? – That’s how she is , so is normal for people to talk about her own

