Mhiz Gold leak video – Netizens react

- Advertisement -

Mhiz Gold leak video – Popular Nigerian TikToker and IG influencer named Mhiz Gold has taken over social media trends after her nude video got leaked online.



Apparently, the video was first published on Twitter a few hours ago by an anonymous account.

READ ALSO: Popular IG influencer Mhiz Gold’s nude video surfaces online



It’s alleged that the person who shared the adult content is Mhiz Gold’s ex-lover.

Due to our policy, we can’t share the video on our website but you can find it on Twitter and other social media platforms as it has taken over the trends table on the internet.

Meanwhile, Mhiz Gold is yet to break silence on her trending nude video which has already dented her hard-earned reputation.

Popular now Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

READ ALSO: Full part 2 bedroom video of Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal surfaces

Below are some of the reactions from netizens who have come across Mhiz Gold’s trending leak video…

So we can all agree that Moyo lawal fun video still better pass Mhiz gold’s? pic.twitter.com/LpxWKESZKe — ???????????? (@iamroeking) September 15, 2023

Another leaked video

Who is Mhiz Gold and where is the video ? pic.twitter.com/0pS0JnlrSg — $???? ? (@somie_11) September 15, 2023

Is it true that mhiz gold s*x tape got leaked?? I was offline for just 3hrs??? pic.twitter.com/Dso7VMOP4l — DIVINE T???? (@Folasheycrown22) September 15, 2023

Mhiz Gold sextape don leak, check thread for video? pic.twitter.com/YMhSYa1ssL — Bill? (@TheIconicBill) September 15, 2023

Leaked again!!!?????

Who's this mhiz gold again pic.twitter.com/sSSiTQ6B8J — D-Emperor (@DemperorGC) September 15, 2023

READ ALSO: Cyan Boujee new trending video