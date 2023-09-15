type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPopular IG influencer Mhiz Gold's nude video surfaces online
News

Popular IG influencer Mhiz Gold’s nude video surfaces online

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Mhiz Gold nude video
- Advertisement -


Apparently, the video was first published on Twitter a few hours ago by an anonymous account.

READ ALSO: Full part 2 bedroom video of Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal surfaces


It’s alleged that the person who shared the adult content is Mhiz Gold’s ex-lover.

Due to our policy, we can’t share the video on our website but you can find it on Twitter and other social media platforms as it has taken over the trends table on the internet.

Meanwhile, Mhiz Gold is yet to break silence on her trending nude video which has already dented her hard-earned reputation.

Popular now
Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

READ ALSO: Cyan Boujee new trending video

@kemisolaige123

?Her tears is tearing ???#goviralgo @MhizGold #mhizgold325 #mhizgold

? original sound – ?????His Pride?? ????

READ ALSO: Moyo Lawal leak video – Actress officially speaks and reveals deep secrets

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, September 15, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
3.2mph
40 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways