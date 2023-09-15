Popular IG influencer Mhiz Gold’s full bedroom leak video trends

- Advertisement -

Mhiz Gold sex tape- Another Nigerian celebrity simply known on social media as Mhiz Gold has taken over the trends baton from Moyo Lawal.

Recall that just last week, revered Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal made it into the headlines after her atopa video got leaked online.

Unexpectedly, Mhiz Gold has also made it into the headlines on a very negative note after her sex video mysteriously got leaked online.

READ ALSO: Mhiz Gold leak video – Netizens react

WATCH MHIZ GOLD SEX VIDEO HERE

As seen in the trending clip, Mhiz Gold was comfortably laying on the bed while the man whose face didn’t show in the clip was energetically thrusting her vajayjay.

Popular now Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

Social media users who have come across the video have expressed their complete disappointment in Mhiz Gold.

According to many of them, she should have been smart enough to have learned from her predecessors who have suffered some fate.

Click on this LINK to watch Mhiz Gold sex tape