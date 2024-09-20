Michael Blackson apologises for accusing Ghana of ‘stealing’ his money

Comedian and philanthropist, Michael Blackson, has apologised for his recent remarks blaming Ghana as a whole for the challenges surrounding his Eurobond investment.

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Blackson expressed regret for his choice of words, clarifying that his frustration was directed at the situation he encountered in Ghana, a country he holds in high esteem.

“I want to apologize for using the name Ghana as if Ghana physically decided to take our money,” Blackson wrote.

He explained that his outburst was born out of frustration, emphasizing that his love for Ghana and its people remains unchanged.

The apology comes after Blackson’s earlier revelation that he had invested $1 million in Eurobonds to support the Michael Blackson Academy, a free school he established in Agona Nsaba.

The funds from his investment were initially meant to generate returns that would contribute to the school’s upkeep.

However, Blackson soon encountered financial challenges when the government diverted the funds to service debt, resulting in drastically reduced returns.

According to Blackson, the Eurobond investment initially promised a 10% interest rate, which he planned to use for maintaining the school and supporting its operations.

However, nearly three years later, he was informed that he would only receive a 1.95% return, with his funds being locked up for 15 years.

This significant reduction left him feeling cheated and led to his emotional reaction on social media.