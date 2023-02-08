Michael Blankson an American-based Ghanaian comedian has once again shown his generous side after buying out tomatoes from some roadside sellers.

The comedian we are informed was out in town with his crew when he spotted two tomato sellers by the street in Accra.

He approached the two ladies and started engaging them in a conversation which got the ladies laughing their hearts out since they were enjoying the conversation which was centred around happenings in the bedroom.

After their conversation, he asked them about the cost of their tomatoes to which he was told the tiny bucket cost Ghc 50.

Micheal Blankson then informed them that he is willing to buy all the tomatoes they had around.

He and his crew went ahead to calculate the cost involved and paid them in full asking them to return home and rest.

The shocking part of it was after payment, the comedian nor any member of his crew even took any of the bought tomatoes from the two ladies.

The comedian’s actions during this period have got people raising questions as to whether he has hopes of contesting for an election in the country in the future.

For others, he is a sure bet to lead the country in case he decides to contest for the Presidency.

