Michael Essien could not stay with Nadia Buari or any other women because he’s gay- Prophet Adu Boahen

- Advertisement -

Prophet Adu Boahen has claimed that Michael Essien by supporting the LGBTQI community in Ghana was pushing his own private agenda.

In an interview, the Prophet alleged that Michael Essien is gay and that his numerous failed relationships with women confirm it.

The founder of Christ Revival Baptist Church added that the signs were evident from Essien’s trail of fruitless relationships that he was attracted to men instead.

According to him, the legendary Ghanaian footballer only dated women as a cover-up for his homosexual nature.

Prophet Adu Boahen rebutted the host’s statement that Essien reportedly had a French Baby Mama who had borne him a son.

He insisted that it was all part of a grand plan to hide the fact that Essien is gay.

His accusation comes following the footballer’s social media post in support of the LGBTQI community in Ghana.

Essien wrote that for there to be true equality in our society, gay people should be respected and accepted.

Meanwhile, moments after his post, Essien lost about 500K followers, believed to be Ghanaians, on Twitter alone.