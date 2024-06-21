Former Blackstars Player Sammy Kuffour has shot down rumours on social media that his colleague Michael Essien is broke.

Earlier this week, it was reported in the news that the former Chelsea and Real Madrid star mansions in Trassaco were up for sale and the sale is based on orders from the court.

The report failed to reveal why those mansions were supposed to be sold and for what purpose the money gained from the sale would be used.

Netizens upon hearing the news started saying the former midfielder was broke and had failed to settle some of his debts, hence the court’s decision to sell off his two properties.

Well, Sammy Kuffour who played alongside Essien in the Blackstars has in an interview stated that Michael Essien is not broke and moreover he has several properties in the country.

According to him, he has personally seen some of Michael Essien’s properties in the country and finds it strange why people would spread falsehood that Essien was broke.

He said: “To bring out the news and say Michael is broke is a shame. It is a shame that we think so negatively about our people. We should be positive; Michael is not broke. We are talking about a house that they took from him, which cost $20 million, and another one that costs $30 million.”

“Nobody with a proper conscience will come out and say all kinds of things. You never spoke to the person; you never know exactly what the person is going through. So, how can you justify saying someone is broke?

“You would have to know if he comes to your house and begs for food, then you can justify it. I know the kind of assets that Michael has, and I will not stand anywhere and say Michael is broke. Michael is filthy rich.”