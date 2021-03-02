Michael Essien loses 500K Ghanaian followers after supporting LGBTQI+

- Advertisement -

Michael Essien has come under some heat after he openly supported the Ghanaian LGBTQI+ community’s quest for equality.

The retired Ghanaian midfielder made a post on his Instagram asserting that gay people also deserve to be treated with some respect in the country.

The footballer has since received massive bashing on social media by some disappointed Ghanaians who find his statement preposterous.

Homosexuality today is still culturally frowned upon in Ghana and recently it has become a huge topic for contention.

In the wake of the closure of the LGBTQI office in Accra per the President’s directive, there has been an ongoing conversation about whether or not to accept the LGBTQI community and legalise homosexuality in the country.

Michael Essien’s post is among the sea of contributions regarding the issue, but sadly his comment has affected his following on social media.

In a post on Essien’s official Instagram account @michaelessien captioned, ”We see you, we hear you, we support you. Our LGBTQIA plus community in Ghana,” he made known his position on the whole issue.

SEE POST BELOW:

His post, however, has led to him losing over 500K followers- all presumed to be Ghanaians, on Twitter alone.

A screenshot shared by Kelly Nii Lartey Mensa on Facebook proves that the footballer who previously had over a million followers now only has 688K followers on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Michael, moments after making the post, took it down apparently because of the abhorrence it earned him.