Essien proof with photo of wife and kids that he eats real meat

By Nazir Hamzah
Michael Essien has posted a picture of his family showing her kids and wife amid rumors that the former Chelsea footballer is a gay.

The former Ghana Blackstars midfielder was the subject of many Ghanaians after Essien declared support for the LGBTQI community in Ghana.

In less than 24 hours after declaring his support for the LGBTQI, the footballer lost almost a million followers on his twitter page.

Allegations started coming in with the claims that Essien might be homosexual for how he has taken such a supportive stance for the LQBTQI community.

A popular Ghanaian prophet Adu Boahen alleged following Essien’s declaration that Essien is gay, and that is the reason why as at now no one knows his family.

The allegation by self styled prophet might have gotten to the door steps of Micheal Essien along with heavy bash from Netizens.

Essien on Monday, February 8th 2021 took to Instagram to post his family in celebration of the World Women’s day.

