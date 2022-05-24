- Advertisement -

Some Ghanaians on social media are earnestly looking for a certain ‘Michael Owusu’.

This is because his name has popped up in a document, purported to be the will of the late CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie; popularly, known as ‘Sir John’.

READ ALSO: Achimota Forest lands, gold and oil businesses in Sir John’s will goes viral

An excerpt of the document, which first came into the public domain on Sunday evening, contained details of how the former Forestry Commission boss, allocated his properties.

As a sequel to that excerpt, the Fourth Estate’s Manasseh Azure Awuni, on Monday morning published the full details of the will, which incensed many social media users to join discussions about the will.

READ ALSO: ‘Who’s Michael Owusu?” – Ghanaians search for Sir John’s nephew in his Will

In a series of commentaries on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, scores of Ghanaians wondered about the source of Sir John’s wealth.

Amidst the raging discussions on Sir John’s will, Michael Owusu’s name featured prominently, as he appeared to have received the lion’s share of the assets of the late NPP stalwart.

They, therefore, asked about his identity and whereabouts, with some asking to meet him for a share of his enviable inheritance.

READ ALSO: Photos of Sir John’s first son pops up plus the properties Willed to him

In his will, Sir John also gave parcels of his lands in the Achimota Forest Reserve and other valuable assets to some of his relatives, as well as his biological children.

Well, some social media users who can work with the CIA have been able to fish out Michale Owusu who is now the man of the moment.

Below is an alleged picture of late Sir John’s now millionaire nephew, Michael Owusu.

Alot of Ghanaians have slammed the ruling NPP party for sharing the properties of Ghana amongst themselves and that is worse than what the erstwhile John Mahama administration did.