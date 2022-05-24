type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMichael Owusu in Sir John's WILL finally found
News

Michael Owusu in Sir John’s WILL finally found

By Armani Brooklyn
Michael Owusu in Sir John's WILL finally found
- Advertisement -

Some Ghanaians on social media are earnestly looking for a certain ‘Michael Owusu’.

This is because his name has popped up in a document, purported to be the will of the late CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie; popularly, known as ‘Sir John’.

READ ALSO: Achimota Forest lands, gold and oil businesses in Sir John’s will goes viral

An excerpt of the document, which first came into the public domain on Sunday evening, contained details of how the former Forestry Commission boss, allocated his properties.

As a sequel to that excerpt, the Fourth Estate’s Manasseh Azure Awuni, on Monday morning published the full details of the will, which incensed many social media users to join discussions about the will.

READ ALSO: ‘Who’s Michael Owusu?” – Ghanaians search for Sir John’s nephew in his Will

In a series of commentaries on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, scores of Ghanaians wondered about the source of Sir John’s wealth.

Amidst the raging discussions on Sir John’s will, Michael Owusu’s name featured prominently, as he appeared to have received the lion’s share of the assets of the late NPP stalwart.

They, therefore, asked about his identity and whereabouts, with some asking to meet him for a share of his enviable inheritance.

READ ALSO: Photos of Sir John’s first son pops up plus the properties Willed to him

In his will, Sir John also gave parcels of his lands in the Achimota Forest Reserve and other valuable assets to some of his relatives, as well as his biological children.

Well, some social media users who can work with the CIA have been able to fish out Michale Owusu who is now the man of the moment.

Below is an alleged picture of late Sir John’s now millionaire nephew, Michael Owusu.

Alot of Ghanaians have slammed the ruling NPP party for sharing the properties of Ghana amongst themselves and that is worse than what the erstwhile John Mahama administration did.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, May 24, 2022
    Accra
    heavy intensity rain
    75.5 ° F
    75.5 °
    75.5 °
    92 %
    5mph
    100 %
    Tue
    76 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News