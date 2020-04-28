- Advertisement -

Ex-girlfriend and Baby Mama of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, Michy, has placed a netizen in his right place after he passed a comment about their son Majesty.

For some time questions have been raised as to the true father of Majesty since many people have alledged that he doesn’t look like his father Shatta Wale.

Also Read: Shatta Michy reacts to Shatta Wale’s newfound friendship with Yaa Pono

Over the period the likes of Ara-B, Stonebwoy and co have been named as the true father of Majesty with the latest one coming from social media sensation Archipalago who stated that Ara-B is the father of Majesty.

Well, a social media user with the handle @akokonsafuor suggested that there is no striking resemblance between Shatta Wale and the Majesty so he can’t be the father.

But this didn’t go down well with Michy who responded accordingly to the netizen.

Also Read: Shatta Wale connived with female blogger to frame up Michy after their break up

She responded: “@akonkonsafuor from your level of reasoning, I believe you believe the child was conceived by 2 men cuz kids can’t look like their mums, right?? Mr Gyimieson ooiinn”

See screenshot below: