Award-winning Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale has accused bloggers of being the ones behind his breakup with his baby mama Michy.

Michy and Shatta Wale went their separate ways some years ago and we are all aware that the effort by the musician to get back with his baby mama hasn’t been a success.

Speaking on United Showbiz on UTV with Nana Ama Mcbrown, Shatta Wale in a heated interaction with entertainment journalist Arnold Asamoah Baidoo dropped a bombshell.

According to him, the main reason why his relationship with his baby mama didn’t go well is because of bloggers.

He explained that bloggers just like Arnold always like to write negative news and stories about him.

Shatta Wale went on to say though he developed tough skin and never made those news get to him, Michy on the other hand couldn’t handle it leading to their breakup.

He concluded that he is now single because bloggers.