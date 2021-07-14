type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Michy-Magluv
The baby mama of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Michy, has reacted to allegations from the cousin Magdalene Love aka Magluv stating that she received money from embattled CEO of Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1.

According to Magluv in a series of allegations against Michy, she revealed that Michy received money from NAM 1 to do a breast implant hence he firm boobs.

Michy who has been silent ever since Magluv started speaking has finally reacted to the allegation in a coded way.

She shared: “I’m sorry to announce that Womenz-Gold breast pumping clinic won’t be open for services anymore. Fortunately @rtvempire galact firming oil & capsules is here to save the day (or shall I say the boobs) ?????? “

See screenshot below:

Michy

Watch the video of Michy making fun of the whole situation:

We are still waiting to see if she will also address the other allegations levelled against her by Michy.

Source:Ghpage

