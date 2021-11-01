type here...
Michy spotted working as a Trotro mate
Entertainment

Michy spotted working as a Trotro mate

By Qwame Benedict
Michy spotted working as a Trotro mate
Shatta Michy
The former ex-girlfriend of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Michy has been sighted in a new video on social media working as a bus conductor popularly known as Trotro mate.

In the video, Michy was seen holding on to a bus while calling on people to come to join her bus which was heading to Ashiaman and Tema.

Michy we know is not that broke but people are wondering what made her choose to work as a trotro mate.

The look on her face while calling for passengers shows she was full of excitement in her newfound job.

Watch the video below:

Source:Ghpage

