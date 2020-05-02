- Advertisement -

Baby mama of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Michy has taken to social media to flaunt her Jeep Wrangler car gift ahead of her 26th birthday.

Michy, born Michelle Diamond Gbagbonah, will turn 26 years old on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Even before the actual day and celebration comes, Michy got a big present from someone special and she took to social media to flaunt it.

In a new video, she shared on her Instagram stories, Michy showed off the new car to her fans and followers.

The video, as sighted on social media, shows the interior and exterior of the new car.

Sharing the video, Michy indicated that the car was an early birthday gift she got. She, however, failed to mention the name of her benefactor.

“Early birthday gift. Thank you somebody” she posted with love emojis.

We are patiently waiting to see what other people would be getting for her as a birthday gift.