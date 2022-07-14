- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has revealed that he finds it difficult to say bad things about his ex and baby Mama Michy because she was there for him.

According to the musician in an interview on Hitz FM, many people wonder why he can’t speak against Michy but he wants them to know that he knows how to treat women.

He continued by saying when he was no one and had nothing, it was Michy who was there to hold him down and he is grateful for that.

The ‘On God’ singer went ahead to say that he is still thinking about the exact thing he did that made his baby mama prevent him from having access to his wife.

He said: “I know how to treat women. I don’t know what sin I have committed for Michy to prevent me from seeing my son.

Michy was there when I had nothing. That is why I hold myself from saying bad things about her after we fell off.”