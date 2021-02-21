type here...
I wasted my youthful age with Shatta, life was like a movie with him – Michy

By Nazir Hamzah
Ex girlfriend of Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale, Michy has recounted her ordeal experience during the amorous days with the musician as his girlfriend.

Narrating her horrible experience to Nana Ama Mcbrown on the united showbiz program on UTV she said, she actually wasted her youthful age with Shatta Wale but has now learned her lessons.

Michy did not deny the fact that she had good days with the musician, but explained that it was after their relationship that she realized that she almost spent all her life with Shatta Wale doing unnecessary things.

The former Queen of the Shatta Movement related the experience to how Nigerian movies end and how the audience become disappointed. She noted that’s exactly how she will sum it up.

According to the now more matured Michy, she has gotten her life back on track with those past experience been a valuable lessons in her life.

She disclosed that she is now schooling to ensure she lives her dream of becoming an astute lawyer by profession.

Michy also divulged that she now has a number of businesses which keeps her busy on the grounds when she is not attending lecturers including a restaurant and some few others.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

