Middle aged man who just got married killed by a stray bullet

By Armani Brooklyn
EYN Shariki

NIGERIA – Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have repelled a daring assault by suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on Shikarkir village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

The insurgents who stormed the village at about 5:20 p.m. on Monday, June 23, 2025, were met with swift resistance from troops, assisted by local vigilantes and hunters, security analyst, Zagazola Makama reported.

Security forces engaged the attackers in a gun duel, forcing them to retreat after sustaining unspecified casualties.

However, during the exchange of fire, four civilians were struck by stray bullets.

Two of the victims, identified as Ishaku Markson, 30, and Buba Zakariya, 28, sustained fatal injuries and were later confirmed dead at the General Hospital in Chibok.

Late Mackson got married in March 2025.

Two others Yama Wadai, 41, and Maina Fali were wounded and are currently receiving treatment at the same facility.

Medical personnel confirmed both are responding well to treatment.

Wednesday, June 25, 2025
