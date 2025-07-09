type here...
Middle aged woman caught stealing from a shoe shop

By Armani Brooklyn
A video which is currently trending on social media shows the moment a middle-aged woman was caught stealing multiple pairs of footwear.

Before this particular incident, the woman had been captured on the shop’s CCTV footage stealing during previous visits.

In a now-viral video circulating on social media, the accused is seen on her knees, tearfully pleading with the shop owners not to tie her up.

Despite her emotional pleas for forgiveness, the visibly angry retailers, believed to have recognised her from earlier thefts, ignored her cries and proceeded to restrain her with a rope while subjecting her to physical assault.

