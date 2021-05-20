- Advertisement -

Adom FM’s presenter Michael Boateng popularly known as Mike 2 has replied Afia Schwarzenegger after she denied her involvement in an Uber driver issue.

The presenter in a video described Afia Schwarzenegger as an idiot as he claimed she indeed paid 700 cedis to the Uber driver.

Mike 2 explained that Afia Schwarzenegger sent Nhyiraba Kojo to the Baatsona Police Division to return the phone she seized from the driver and also pay him 400 cedis.

He added that the police officials ordered Nhyiraba Kojo to return the phone to Afia Schwarzenegger where she was invited to the police station.

According to Mike 2, at the police station, Afia Schwarzenegger pleaded with the policemen and paid 700 cedis to the Uber driver after returning his phone.

Mike 2 further labelled the controversial media personality as a liar and dared her to speak the truth.

“I am putting it back to her that she is an idiot because she has paid the money. She is also a liar because she paid 700 cedis to the Uber driver and also returned his phone. The video you did goes a long way to indict you and disgrace you that you are a liar”, Mike 2 added.

Watch the video below;

He further entreated Ghanaians to discredit Afia Schwarzenegger’s earlier message as she is deceiving the public.

This comes after an Uber driver known as Daniel accused Afia Schwarzenegger of seizing his phone for four days after she caught him filming her.

Daniel later reported the issue to the police where Afia was ordered to return the phone and also pay him some amount of money which she did.

Afia Schwar later denied having any issue with an Uber driver and directed her fans to disregard the message.