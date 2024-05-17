Military Helicopter lands John Kumahs’ mortal remains in Ejisu ahead of his burial tomorrow

The final funeral rites of the deceased Member of Parliament of Ejisu Constituency and Deputy Minster for Finance, John Kumah will be tomorrow.

As part of the process ahead of John Kuma’s final funeral rites, his mortal remains arrived earlier today at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

The mortal remains of the late politician who was in a Military Helicopter from Accra were received by family, friends and some residents in Ejisu.



Photos and videos available from the scene showed some of these people shedding tears as the casket containing John Kumah was handed over to the family.

The family upon receiving the mortal remains poured libation and cursed individual(s) who may know about the death of their beloved relative.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEOS FROM THE SCENES

On 7th March 2024, the representative in parliament for Ejisu constituency and the Deputy Finance minister was pronounced dead by doctors at Suhum Hospital.

According to an autopsy report, the late NPP bigwig died from multiple myeloma.

The lawyer and entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah is the current Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

He is also creative, innovative, and resourceful when it comes to helping youth development and creating jobs.

Kumah was a founder member and managing partner of the legal business Aduaprokye Chambers before entering the government service.

In addition, he was the creator of Majak Associates Ltd., a construction and building firm.

John Ampontuah Kumah graduated from the Swiss Business School in Switzerland in November 2020 with a doctorate in business innovation.

He graduated from the same business school in 2019 with a master’s degree in applied business research before that. He is married to Apostle Lilian Kumah and has six children.