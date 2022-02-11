type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMilitary man flogs young man after catching him with his girlfriend
Entertainment

Military man flogs young man after catching him with his girlfriend

By Qwame Benedict
Military man flogs young man after catching him with his girlfriend
Military man and young man
- Advertisement -

A young man is recovering from beatings he received from a military man after he caught him allegedly having fun with his girlfriend.

In a video available and sighted on social media, the military man is seen flogging the hell out of the young man.

Even the lady’s and other witnesses’ cries couldn’t stop the soldier from flogging the man.

While the soldier used his belt on the young man in a white kaftan, he could be heard begging.

People have criticised the soldier for assaulting the man after a video of the incident surfaced on the internet.

Watch the video below:

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 11, 2022
    Accra
    mist
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    89 %
    2.2mph
    75 %
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News