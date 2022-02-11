- Advertisement -

A young man is recovering from beatings he received from a military man after he caught him allegedly having fun with his girlfriend.

In a video available and sighted on social media, the military man is seen flogging the hell out of the young man.

Even the lady’s and other witnesses’ cries couldn’t stop the soldier from flogging the man.

While the soldier used his belt on the young man in a white kaftan, he could be heard begging.

People have criticised the soldier for assaulting the man after a video of the incident surfaced on the internet.

Watch the video below: