Military Officers brutalize suspected galamseyer

By Armani Brooklyn
Galamsey

A video capturing uniformed military personnel and members of the anti-galamsey task force brutalising a suspected illegal miner has sparked widespread outrage across Ghanaian social media platforms.

The disturbing footage, which has since gone viral, shows the armed officers assaulting the young man with the butts of their rifles while simultaneously whipping him with a metal wire at the galamsey site.

Galamsey

Despite his attempt to flee, the suspected galamseyer was violently restrained, pinned to the ground, and subjected to continuous beatings.

The officers appeared unrelenting as they struck him repeatedly until he reportedly lost consciousness,

Many Ghanaians who have seen the footage have described the incident as “barbaric, inhumane, and a gross abuse of power.”

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.

