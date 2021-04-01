type here...
GhPage News Military recruit arrested for stealing a TECNO mobile phone
News

Military recruit arrested for stealing a TECNO mobile phone

By Nazir Hamzah
Military
A military recruit who has been identified as Richmond Kwadwo Nti has been nabbed after he allegedly stole a TECNO Spark 5 phone.

It has been reported Richmond stole the phone from his colleague, another newly recruit.

According to information gathered, the suspect was undergoing recruitment documentation process at Burma Camp.

Mrs Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, (DSP) in an interview with Ghana news agency confirmed the news.

Mrs Effia Tengesaid disclosed that on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at about 2200 hours, the Military Police at Burma Camp, arrested and brought Nti to the Police Station for stealing another recruit’s mobile phone while undergoing documentation.

According to the DSP all the recruits were gathered in the Garrison Presbyterian and Methodist Interdenominational Church Auditorium for screening when Nti stole the Techno SPARK 5 mobile phone valued GHC 500.00 belonging to one Obediah Nketia, also a recruit.

She added that the blue Techno Spark 5 cellular phone has been retrieved while Richmond remains in police custody assisting in investigations.

