Millionaire goes viral for proposing marriage to his wheelchair-bound girlfriend (Photos)

Keenu Rattray, a digital content manager at FIFA, has melted the hearts of many after proposing to his girlfriend, Hannah, who uses a wheelchair.

The love-struck media personality went above and beyond to pull off a unique proposal, asking his partner to be his wife and spend the rest of their lives together.

He took to Twitter to share stunning photos from the heartfelt cover-themed proposal on Wednesday, May 1, and described Hannah as his biggest blessing in life.

“So many blessings in my life, you are definitely the biggest one,” he captioned the post.

See more photos below…

The proposal has gone viral since it was shared online, sparking a flurry of sweet reactions from netizens, who gushed over the love Keenu and Hannah shares.

Read some comments as you scroll,

@sincerely_ao wrote, “This is one of the most unique proposal ideas i’ve seen, i love this! Congrats! ????”

@MaverickAlbert5 wrote, “This made me believe that love is REAL!”

@Lauraclaraaa wrote, “The most beautiful thing I have seen on the internet today.????”

@adagbadeborah wrote, “How do you people come up with all these concepts???”

See his tweet below…