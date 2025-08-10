type here...
Kenpong invloved in an accident

By Armani Brooklyn
kenpong

Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, Kennedy Agyapong, popularly known as Kenpong, has allegedly been involved in a car accident.

According to a report by Max Online, the incident occurred on Friday, August 8, 2025, along the Accra–Winneba road.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the crash remain unclear, including Kenpong’s destination, the cause of the accident, and whether there were any casualties.

The news comes just weeks after the passing of Kenpong’s close friend, legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba, and at a time when Ghana is still reeling from the tragic helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region that claimed eight lives.

