I don’t mind sleeping with another woman for Ghc 48k – Lady reveals (Video)

A set of Nigerian ladies had openly confessed that they don’t mind sleeping with their fellow women for a certain amount of money.

During a street pop quiz, these ladies confirmed that they won’t hesitate to sleep with other women for a whopping 5 million naira.

The first lady to be interviewed in the street pop quiz even revealed that she will accept 2 million naira which is equivalent to Ghc 48,334.87 to sleep with another woman.

According to these ladies, money is everything and since sleeping with another woman won’t cause anyone harm, they’ll gladly accept the offer to execute the deal.

This answer from a lady has caused a massive stir online and raised a hot discussion in the process.

According to some netizens, the ladies are lesbians in real life reason they didn’t hesitate to take the offer.

